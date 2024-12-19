An autopsy concluded Beacham-Hanson's death was a homicide that was caused by multiple blunt injuries.

NJ mother fatally beaten with curtain rod, hammer before being stabbed with screwdriver: Police

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Court documents have revealed new gruesome details in the killing of a mother inside her Willingboro, New Jersey home.

Officers responded to a residence on Hopewell Lane around 4 p.m. Monday and found the body of 57-year-old Kim Beacham-Hanson.

Breanna Beacham

The victim's daughter, 32-year-old Breanna Beacham, has been charged in the killing.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Action News, the suspect allegedly told police she attacked her mother with a curtain rod and hammer before stabbing her with a screwdriver.

Breanna Beacham reportedly told cops that there was a verbal dispute and that she intended to kill the victim.

Court documents say a person was upstairs doing homework when they heard screaming. The individual later witnessed the beating before fleeing the home and calling 911.

An autopsy concluded Beacham-Hanson's death was a homicide that was caused by multiple blunt injuries.

Beacham had been temporarily staying at the residence, investigators said.

She is being held at the Burlington County Jail on charges of first-degree murder.