Willingboro, NJ woman killed by daughter inside home: Prosecutor

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County arrested a woman who allegedly attacked and killed her mother on Monday.

Officers responded to a home on Hopewell Lane in Willingboro around 4 p.m., where they found the body of 57-year-old Kim Beacham-Hanson.

Police believe she was bludgeoned to death in her home by her daughter, 32-year-old Breanna Beacham.

An autopsy concluded Beacham-Hanson's death was a homicide that was caused by multiple blunt injuries.

Beacham had been temporarily staying at the residence, investigators said.

The motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Beacham was charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses.

She is being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.

