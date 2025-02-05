South Jersey's Adam Blackstone bringing his musical genius, creativity to Super Bowl 59

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- The music you'll hear at Super Bowl 59 will have a big connection to the Delaware Valley.

Willingboro, New Jersey, native Adam Blackstone is coordinating several performances.

His first Super Bowl gig was in 2018. He's worked with Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna.

Now he's been tapped once again as music director for special productions during the star-studded performances in New Orleans.

Sharrie Williams reports.

