Friday, October 11, 2024 12:30AM
Adam Blackstone is making his mark while honoring his local roots
Action News anchor Sharrie Williams met with Emmy-award winning musician Adam Blackstone about his new, high-profile projects.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A talented artist is making his mark in the music world, all while honoring his roots right here in the Delaware Valley.

Adam Blackstone is an Emmy award-winning musician from South Jersey.

He stopped by the Action News studios to chat about his new album featuring Fantasia, producing the halftime show at several Super Bowls, and how it all ties into Philadelphia and family.

Action News anchor Sharrie Williams has his story.

