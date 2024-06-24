Mason says Amazon confirmed that it was not one of their delivery employees.

Burlington Co. woman has cellphone package stolen twice by porch pirate posing as Amazon driver

A residential doorbell camera in South Jersey caught a deceptive delivery man red-handed as he switched out packages on a front porch.

A residential doorbell camera in South Jersey caught a deceptive delivery man red-handed as he switched out packages on a front porch.

A residential doorbell camera in South Jersey caught a deceptive delivery man red-handed as he switched out packages on a front porch.

A residential doorbell camera in South Jersey caught a deceptive delivery man red-handed as he switched out packages on a front porch.

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Call it a high-tech heist in South Jersey.

A residential doorbell camera caught a deceptive delivery man red-handed as he switched out packages on a front porch.

Willingboro resident Allison Mason says she thought sending her cell phone replacement to a neighbor's house would prevent it from being stolen.

Instead, she became a victim of theft not once, but twice.

"The FedEx driver dropped the package off, and less than a minute later, an Amazon worker comes up with an Amazon vest on, takes my cell phone, and replaces it with an empty box," Mason says.

She says her initial cell phone was stolen from her front door minutes after delivery.

Her replacement phone was swiped from her neighbor's porch within minutes after an Amazon imposter swapped the phone for a phony box.

It's something Mason says she thought would never happen to her, but she says she's not the only one in her neighborhood.

"Police were aware this happened because the person who had delivered my phone delivered my empty box to someone else, and that person contacted police. So they were aware this was going on," Mason says.

"I just think it's terrible because times are hard now, people can't afford to get their things taken away from them like that," says Mason's neighbor, Lauretta Taylor Thompson, whose camera caught the act.

Police are now investigating.

Mason says Amazon confirmed that it was not one of their delivery employees.

She's now getting a third replacement phone - this time sent to FedEx, where it will be signed for upon delivery.