Wilma Theater in Center City wins 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's HUGE news out of the theater world this morning.

The Wilma Theater on Broad Street in Center City just found out that it's receiving a Tony Award.

The Oscars of theater, the Wilma is this year's recipient of the 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award.

"We won a Tony," exclaims Lindsay Smiling, the co-Artistic Director for the Wilma Theater. "It's pretty incredible, a Tony for Outstanding Regional Theatre! There's only one given every year, and this is the first one that Pennsylvania has ever won."

"There are companies from all over the country that have won," says Leigh Goldenberg, the Managing Director for the Wilma Theater. "Last year it was Pasadena Playhouse in Los Angeles. We're really excited to bring this honor back to Philadelphia, so people know that there is great professional theater happening in Philadelphia."

This Tony Award recognizes a regional theatre company that has displayed a continuous level of artistic achievement contributing to the growth of theatre nationally. The honor also comes along with a $25,000 grant.

The Wilma has been a force in Philly's arts scene for more than 50 years.

It started as an artist collective in 1973 and now brings award-winning shows to the stage in our city throughout the year.

The 77th Annual Tony Awards ceremony will be held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16th.