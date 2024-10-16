Wilmington community can take a stroll through the Downtown Farmers' Market
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 9:08PM
You can take a stroll through the Downtown Wilmington Farmers' MarketWeekly on Wednesday mornings, Wilmington invites small businesses to set up shop in their farmers' market until October 30th.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Downtown Farmers' Market in Wilmington, Delaware greets community members with a smile.
Some small businesses can get big exposure in the middle of the city. They'll set up shop each Wednesday morning until October 30th.
For more information, check out the video above.
Also, check out their website.
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.