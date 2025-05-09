Man killed, 9-year-old girl and woman injured in Wilmington shooting

Chopper 6 over triple shooting investigation in Wilmington on May 8, 2025.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- A shooting in Wilmington, Delaware, left a man dead and injured two others, including a young child.

It happened around 6:44 p.m. Thursday on the 800 block of East 22nd Street.

Police say a 21-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The shooting also injured a 19-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl. Both victims are hospitalized in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Joseph Wicks at (302) 576-3654