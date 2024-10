PennDOT readies hundreds of trucks, 110K tons of salt for upcoming winter

The leaves are still falling, but PennDOT is already thinking about snow, despite the lack of much accumulation last season.

PennDOT outlines winter preparedness plan for 2024-2025 season The leaves are still falling, but PennDOT is already thinking about snow, despite the lack of much accumulation last season.

PennDOT outlines winter preparedness plan for 2024-2025 season The leaves are still falling, but PennDOT is already thinking about snow, despite the lack of much accumulation last season.

PennDOT outlines winter preparedness plan for 2024-2025 season The leaves are still falling, but PennDOT is already thinking about snow, despite the lack of much accumulation last season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The leaves are still falling, but PennDOT is already thinking about snow -- despite the lack of much accumulation last season.

Officials outlined its winter preparedness plan on Tuesday.

PennDOT District 6 -- which covers, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties -- says 182 state-owned trucks are ready to clear more than 10,000 miles of roads.

They also have more than 260 contractor trucks and 110,000 tons of salt on hand for the upcoming winter.