Winter weather brings snow and ice to King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Conditions on major roadways and side streets are worsening because of the snow.

PennDOT has reduced the speed limit for many highways so drivers can travel safely.

"I'm just used to the snow. You live in Philadelphia of Pennsylvania area, I'm used to it," said Aaron from King of Prussia.

"I'm a Pennsylvania girl. I love all the seasons. Happy to see the snow, said Liz Feliciamo.

It can be pretty to look at, but it didn't take much for major roadways to become snow covered and simply a mess.

Crews were out trying to stay on top of what Mother Nature was dropping on the roads in King of Prussia.

But, things still turned dangerous for some.

On Route 202 Northbound in Wayne, Action News spotted a car that slid down into the embankment.

Emergency crews responded quickly to the scene.

People like Jim Cooper say this was the perfect Sunday to stay indoors.

"I'm semi-retired, I don't have to travel through it. That's all good," said Cooper from King of Prussia.

For kids and their parents, at Valley Forge National Historical Park, it's a snow day to remember.

"We came here a couple years ago, so much fun. Haven't really had any snow since then. It's our first time in a while now," said Eric Patterson of Phoenixville.