Woman, 27, dies after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Norcross Lane.

Investigators say that's where a 27-year-old woman was shot in the head.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

There is no word on the motive for the shooting or if police have any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.