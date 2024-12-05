Woman, 73, injured after light pole falls on track at Roxborough High School football field

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 73-year-old woman was injured after a light pole fell on a track at a Philadelphia school.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Roxborough High School.

A School District of Philadelphia spokesperson confirmed the incident.

The extent of the woman's injuries wasn't immediately known.

All tracks at the district's schools will be closed to the public while all light poles are inspected.

Roxborough High School students will be sent home with letters notifying parents about the incident.