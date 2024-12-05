24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Woman, 73, injured after light pole falls on track at Roxborough High School football field

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, December 5, 2024 7:23PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 73-year-old woman was injured after a light pole fell on a track at a Philadelphia school.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday at Roxborough High School.

A light pole fell on a track at Roxborough High School football field in Philadelphia on Dec. 5, 2024.
A School District of Philadelphia spokesperson confirmed the incident.

The extent of the woman's injuries wasn't immediately known.

All tracks at the district's schools will be closed to the public while all light poles are inspected.

Roxborough High School students will be sent home with letters notifying parents about the incident.

