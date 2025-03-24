Woman accused of leaving noose on her own desk at Allentown City Hall, then reporting it

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- An Allentown city employee who claimed someone left a noose on her desk is accused of planting it there herself.

Police arrested and charged LaTarsha Brown.

They say Brown reported finding a noose on her desk at City Hall back in January.

An investigation was launched, and the noose was submitted for DNA analysis.

Police used a court order to get a sample of Brown's DNA, which they say matched the only DNA profile found on the noose.

Brown is also a member of the Allentown School Board of Directors.

She is now facing false reporting and evidence tampering changes.