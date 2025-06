Woman charged after caught on video allegedly stealing kitten from pet store in Bensalem, Pa.

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman faces charges after she allegedly stole a kitten from a pet store in Bucks County.

Police say surveillance caught Madina Sherkulova entering the animal cages at the Pets Plus store on Bristol Pike in Bensalem.

Madina Sherkulova

They say she then stuffed the kitten in her bag and left the store.

Police later found the kitten inside Sherkulova's home, unharmed.