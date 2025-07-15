Woman charged after investigation into death of 4-month-old baby in Camden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A woman has been charged following an investigation into the death of a 4-month-old baby in Camden, New Jersey.

Ebony Gee, 43, has been charged with second-degree desecration of human remains and second-degree witness tampering.

The investigation began on May 19 when police and EMS personnel were called to a residence on the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive for a report of an unconscious infant.

Upon arrival, the first responders located the baby dead in a trash bag within a bassinet.

According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Gee had been caring for a friend's baby since mid-April.

Gee would spend time with the baby in a second-story bedroom, investigators say, but a witness said Gee wouldn't allow them to see the baby nor did the witness ever see the baby in the home.

Ultimately, the witness entered that second story bedroom, found the baby dead, and notified authorities.

Gee then sent threatening text messages to the witness on the day the baby's remains were discovered, investigators said.

The medical examiner's office was not able to determine the cause and manner of the baby's death due to the condition of the body.

On July 10, DNA results from the New Jersey State Police Laboratory confirmed the identity of the infant as a 4-month-old Philadelphia resident.

Detectives spoke with the biological parents of the infant and confirmed Gee had been caring for the infant for them.

Gee was taken into custody in Philadelphia on Monday by the U.S. Marshals. She is awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355 or Detective Brandon Bolger of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 519-3981. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

