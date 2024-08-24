Woman dead, 1 injured after crash involving Philadelphia Fire Department ladder truck

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is dead following a crash involving a Philadelphia Fire Department ladder truck in North Philadelphia on Saturday.

It happened at the intersection of West Lehigh and West Sedgley avenues just after noon.

Investigators say a vehicle cut the ladder truck off, which resulted in the crash.

That vehicle then also reportedly struck an unoccupied, parked car.

A 23-year-old passenger inside the car died at the hospital after the crash.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity or whether charges will be filed in this case.