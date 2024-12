Woman found dead on basketball court in the Kensington section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on a basketball court in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Police were called to the Hissey Playground facility on East Indiana Avenue at around 4 a.m. Monday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of her death.

Her name has not been released.