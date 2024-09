Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle near sports complex in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 1:37 a.m. at S. Broad Street and N. Terminal Avenue, which is just outside the sports complex.

Police found the woman in the street suffering from a spinal injury.

There is no word on whether the driver stopped or if this is a hit-and-run crash.

An investigation into the circumstances of this crash continues.