Woman killed outside Philadelphia elementary school after driver loses control of vehicle

A woman was killed after a driver accidentally put her car in reverse instead of drive outside Catharine Elementary School in Southwest Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle outside an elementary school on Monday morning in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police say it happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Regent Street, in front of Catharine Elementary School.

It was an emotional scene as people consoled one another in front of the school.

Police say a 30-year-old woman was attempting to back down a one-way street when she lost control of the vehicle, sending it into a tailspin and striking a pedestrian who was standing on the sidewalk.

The 65-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, police have not released the name of the victim. They say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

The Saturn was towed by police to conduct a safety check of the vehicle.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing with the Crash Investigation Division.

