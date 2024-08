Woman pulls gun on another woman outside a Rita's store in East Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to identify the woman who pulled out a gun while waiting in line at a Rita's store.

Surveillance video from July 21 shows the altercation on the 6900 block of Stenton Avenue in East Mount Airy.

During the argument, police say the woman pulled a gun out of her purse and threatened another woman.

She later drove off in her blue Mitsubishi compact SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).