Woman shot after dispute inside auto body shop in Hunting Park

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 2:45PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot inside an auto body shop in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Hollywood Collision, in the 100 block of West Erie Avenue, around 9:34 a.m. for a report of a dispute inside the business.

According to police, a 39-year-old woman was shot in the upper right leg during the altercation.

She is hospitalized in stable condition.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after a shooting at Hollywood Collision in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
Police say an investigation into the shooting continues. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

