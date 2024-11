Woman shot during apparent road rage shooting near Temple University's campus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was injured in an apparent road rage shooting near Temple University's campus on Friday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at Broad Street and Montgomery Avenue.

Police say the woman was in her vehicle when she was shot. She was taken to Temple University Hospital for reported non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

Further details on the incident have not been released.