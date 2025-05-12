Woman sought for alleged attempted homicide during domestic incident in Upper Darby, Pa.
Monday, May 12, 2025 1:37PM
Authorities say Fatima Sherif is wanted in relation to a domestic incident that occurred on Houston Road Wednesday night.
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby are looking for a woman accused of attempted homicide with a firearm.
She has been identified as Fatima Sherif.
Authorities say she is wanted in relation to a domestic incident that occurred on Houston Road Wednesday night.
If you recognize her and know where she is, police want to hear from you.
