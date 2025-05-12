24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman sought for alleged attempted homicide during domestic incident in Upper Darby, Pa.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, May 12, 2025 1:37PM
Woman sought for alleged attempted homicide during domestic incident in Upper Darby, Pa.
Authorities say Fatima Sherif is wanted in relation to a domestic incident that occurred on Houston Road Wednesday night.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby are looking for a woman accused of attempted homicide with a firearm.

She has been identified as Fatima Sherif.

Authorities say Fatima Sherif is wanted in relation to a domestic incident that occurred on Houston Road Wednesday night.
Authorities say Fatima Sherif is wanted in relation to a domestic incident that occurred on Houston Road Wednesday night.

Authorities say she is wanted in relation to a domestic incident that occurred on Houston Road Wednesday night.

If you recognize her and know where she is, police want to hear from you.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW