Wondrous Space marks the beginning of a transformative project at Franklin Institute

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wondrous Space opened at the Franklin Institute in November 2023.

The exhibition is a glimpse of a transformative project at Franklin Institute to modernize the building as it celebrates its 200th anniversary.

The exhibition uses advanced technology to continue the museum's educational mission.

Interactive displays give guests a full body experience that not only takes them into space but also gives them the chance to design and engineer space projects.

The exhibition aims to show the diversity of people and jobs involved in space exploration.

222 North 20th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103