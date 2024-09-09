All schools in South Jersey school district closed Monday due to threat on social media

WOODBURY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All schools in a South Jersey school district will be closed on Monday, September 9, due to a threat posted to social media, officials announced Sunday night.

Leaders with Woodbury City Public Schools in Gloucester County said that while they did not believe the threat was credible, schools would be closed as a precaution.

"We are working closely with the Woodbury City Police and Chief Ryan to allow them the time needed to investigate and track the source of this threat thoroughly, and again, there is no immediate indication that the threat is valid," the district wrote in an online announcement.

There is no word yet on what was said in the online threat.

With the school closures, officials said no transportation services will be offered to students on Monday. That includes Rowan College of South Jersey and Gloucester County Institute of Technology students.

All after-school activities were canceled as well.

In a post to Facebook, the Woodbury City Police Department said it was aware of the threat and that an investigation was underway.

"We are collaborating closely with school officials to ensure the safety and security of our community," the post read in part.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police at 609-221-6721.