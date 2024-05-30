  • Watch Now

World War II veteran honored with send-off ahead of trip to Normandy for 80th anniversary of D-Day

By 6abc Digital Staff WPVI
Thursday, May 30, 2024 5:52PM
99-year-old Alan Shapiro will give a speech in Normandy during commemoration ceremonies.

BLUE BELL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 99-year-old World War II veteran was surprised Thursday morning with a grand send-off as he headed to France for D-Day's 80th anniversary.

Mr. Alan Shapiro was overwhelmed with emotion to see all of the first responders and veterans outside of his home.

They each lined up to thank him for his service.

Mr. Shapiro will give a speech in Normandy during commemoration ceremonies. He said he is excited to get back to France.

"We live in a great country. The greatest in the world. We are honored that the people in Normandy are so kind to us and so thankful for what we did," Shapiro said.

Officers from several police departments escorted Shapiro and his wife from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania to Philadelphia International Airport.

The group, "Forever Young Veterans" organized the event.

