Richard Schermerhorn, last known living D-Day veteran from Lehigh Valley, dies at 102

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Lehigh Valley has lost its last known living D-Day Veteran.

Richard Schermerhorn died a few months shy of his 103rd birthday.

Schermerhorn served in the Army during World War II.

Local historians say he was always positive and willing to share his story.

He landed on Utah Beach in Normandy on D-Day on June 6, 1944.

Schermerhorn gave back to the area once he settled in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in 1949.

He served free dinners, and worked with the Kiwanis Club and YMCA.