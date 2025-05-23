Five years later: The legacy of activism and George Floyd

Five years later: the legacy of activism and George Floyd

Five years later: the legacy of activism and George Floyd

Five years later: the legacy of activism and George Floyd

Five years later: the legacy of activism and George Floyd

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The outcry for justice in the George Floyd case extended from where it happened in Minneapolis to cities across the country, including our area.

It was a period of activism that, five years later, experts say was historic.

"It felt good to be walking down the street with 400 people who all had the same mindset of wanting change," said music artist and community advocate Vinte "Arsin" Clemons, who participated in a number of the protests and community service efforts that happened in 2020.

Activism was a part of his life before the murder of George Floyd, but he saw the interest in activism among others grow during that time.

MORE | George Floyd's brother, activists keeping fighting for racial justice and reform 5 years later

An expert who spoke with Action News saw the same thing.

"I don't think before that there was any event where the whole world watched a Black man being murdered on video," said Molefe Kete Asante, Temple University Africology professor and creator of the first PhD program in African American Studies.

Asante has written more than 100 books. He says the activism that happened in 2020 was historic.

SEE ALSO | 5 years after George Floyd's death, Minneapolis police work to rebuild trust



"When you look back at our history, 2020 will be a pivotal point," he said.

"Once George Floyd happened, everybody's ears were open to issues," said Clemons.

The waves of local protest happened in Philadelphia and in the suburbs.

"It also did something else that I think is quite memorable," said Asante. "It brought (people of different races) together."

"It felt good to see white, Black, Asian, Puerto Rican holding hands," said Clemons.

That period of activism made people like Clemons feel that real change was on the horizon. Five years later, that feeling has changed.

"(The U.S. has) policies in place to strip away all the work we have done for years," said Clemons.

Progress followed by some regress. Asante says, historically, it's not uncommon.

"There is an element that reacts, always to the progress that's been made," he said.

Still, he feels the activism of 2020 will go down in history with community advocates like Clemons forever a part of a pivotal moment.

"I think everybody has it in their mind to keep this alive," said Clemons.