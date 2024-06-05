Young girl injured after being struck by police vehicle in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young girl was injured after being struck by a Philadelphia police vehicle in Kingsessing Tuesday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of South Ithan Street.

According to police, an officer was traveling southbound on Ithan Street when they struck a 5-year-old girl.

Police have not said if the officer was responding to a call for an emergency.

The victim was transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

Authorities say the officer was not injured.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash. The officer has not been identified.