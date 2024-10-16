The Zachary Wallace Fund supports children fighting illness

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Zachary Wallace was the name of a boy whose challenges would become the catalyst to a Montgomery County support system.

Natalie and Don Wallace have been running the Zachary Wallace Fund for nearly two decades, providing support to children who have been diagnosed with uncommon illnesses.

Zachary Wallace fought a disease that caused him to be blind and paralyzed. He passed away in 2005.

The organization's events raise funds to support children with illnesses in a variety of ways they may need it.

A playground has been dedicated to Zachary Wallace in West Norriton, Pennsylvania.

For more information, check out their website.

