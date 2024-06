Meteorologist Cecily Tynan feeds the giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan feeds the giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADLEPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Cecily Tynan feeds the giraffes at the Philadelphia Zoo. Watch more Zoo Adventures below: Meteorologist Cecily Tynan learns about sand boas at the Philadelphia Zoo

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.