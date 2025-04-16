Is Zoom down? Service restored after outage prevents some from joining meetings, using website

CHICAGO -- Zoom users experienced issues accessing the video conferencing service Wednesday afternoon, with thousands reporting issues joining meetings and accessing the Zoom website. Service appeared to be restored within two hours of the first outage reports, according to outage tracking site Downdetector.com.

"We are aware that some users are experiencing an outage," a Zoom spokesperson said in an email to CNN. "We are investigating and will provide updates." The company's X account posted at 4:33 p.m. that "a restore is underway."

Downdetector.com showed more than 60,000 outage reports Wednesday afternoon. By 4:43 p.m., outage reports plummeted to below 10,000. The cause of the issue is unclear.

Just before 5 p.m. ET, Zoom said on X, "Service has now been restored after the earlier outage, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding."

The outage was met with a mix of celebration and complaints on social media, with some remote workers cheering the cancellation of their afternoon meetings.

"Shoutout to Zoom for being down when I really didn't want to go to a 4pm meeting," one user posted on X.

"Zoom is down. No more work today," another person quipped.

Zoom is one of the most popular web conferencing tools, having risen to popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to web conferencing, it also offers office team collaboration software.

Earlier Wednesday, the music streaming app Spotify also experienced issues, with some users reporting being unable to stream audio. The issues were resolved by midday Wednesday, according to a post by Spotify on X.

