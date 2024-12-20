Teen sentenced in fatal shooting outside Roxborough High School

A 19-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde outside Roxborough High School will face decades in prison.

A 19-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde outside Roxborough High School will face decades in prison.

A 19-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde outside Roxborough High School will face decades in prison.

A 19-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde outside Roxborough High School will face decades in prison.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old suspect in the 2022 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia will face decades in prison. Four other teens were also wounded in the shooting.

Pictured: A portrait of Nicolas Elizalde

Zyheid Jones was sentenced to 30 to 60 years for murder and gun-related offenses.

The shooting happened two years ago.

Jones pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting earlier this year.

RELATED: Mother of football player killed in Roxborough sues School District of Philadelphia in federal court

The shooting happened on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School, and Boys Latin Charter School.

Elizalde was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

Jones reportedly admitted that he was one of several suspected shooters in that incident and that he had fired one of the weapons involved.

A second suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School, according to Philadelphia police.

According to police, five suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of an SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

Police previously said Elizalde was not believed to have been one of the intended targets.

The other four suspects allegedly involved -- Yaaseen Bivins, Saleem Miller, Troy Fletcher, and Dayron Burney-Thorn -- have all since been arrested.

Elizalde was a freshman at Saul High School and a football player for Roxborough.