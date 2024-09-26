Teen pleads guilty in 2022 deadly shooting near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old pleaded guilty on Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting near Roxborough High School that left a young teen dead back in 2022, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Zyhied Jones reportedly admitted that he was one of several suspected shooters in that incident and that he had fired one of the weapons involved.

That shooting killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde of Havertown, Pa., and left four other teenagers wounded in September 2022.

The shooting happened on the 4700 block of Pechin Street just as a junior varsity football scrimmage ended between three schools: Roxborough High School, Northeast High School, and Boys Latin Charter School.

Elizalde was a freshman at Saul High School but played football for Roxborough.

A second suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School, according to Philadelphia police.

According to police, five suspects waited for six minutes before jumping out of an SUV and firing more than 60 shots.

Police previously said Elizalde was not believed to have been one of the intended targets.

The other four suspects allegedly involved -- Yaaseen Bivins, Saleem Miller, Troy Fletcher, and Dayron Burney-Thorn -- have all since been arrested.

There is no word yet on Jones' sentencing.

Just last month, Elizalde's mother -- Meredith Elizalde -- announced she was suing the School District of Philadelphia in federal court.

Pictured: A portrait of Nicolas Elizalde

The law firm representing her said there were no security, law enforcement, or school district personnel in the area where the shooting occurred.

Officials also said Meredith was looking to hold the school district accountable for ignoring the threat of gun violence.