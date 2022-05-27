explosion

Explosion rocks Pottstown, Pa. neighborhood

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after an explosion rocked a Pottstown, Pennsylvania community on Thursday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 400 block of North Washington Street.

Residents tell Action News they heard a blast and then reported seeing a fire.

Images shared on social media shows at least one home destroyed.



There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the explosion.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

