Explosion rocks Pottstown, Pa. neighborhood

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 400 block of North Washington Street.
Residents tell Action News they heard a blast and then reported seeing a fire.
Images shared on social media shows at least one home destroyed.
At the scene of what appears to be an explosion on N. Washington Street in Pottstown. 1 house entirely gone, other houses damaged. No flames, smoke or smell of gas. These are the shots I got before police kicked me out. pic.twitter.com/r7gEgepQRx— Evan Brandt (@PottstownNews) May 27, 2022
There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the explosion.
