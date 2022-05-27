Explosion rocks Pottstown, Pa. neighborhood

At the scene of what appears to be an explosion on N. Washington Street in Pottstown. 1 house entirely gone, other houses damaged. No flames, smoke or smell of gas. These are the shots I got before police kicked me out. pic.twitter.com/r7gEgepQRx — Evan Brandt (@PottstownNews) May 27, 2022

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after an explosion rocked a Pottstown, Pennsylvania community on Thursday night.It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 400 block of North Washington Street.Residents tell Action News they heard a blast and then reported seeing a fire.Images shared on social media shows at least one home destroyed.There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the explosion.