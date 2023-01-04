$2M Powerball ticket sold in South Philadelphia

The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Check your tickets! It may not be $900 million, but someone in the Philadelphia area did win big in the Powerball drawing on Saturday.

A winning ticket worth $2 million was sold at Porter Beverage in South Philadelphia, according to lottery officials.

The lucky ticket holder matched all numbers except the red Powerball to win.

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $291 million, or $147.9 million cash.