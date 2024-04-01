Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Reading, Pa. as jackpot grows

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Even though no one won Saturday night's Powerball jackpot - which swelled to $1 billion on Monday - we're learning someone bought a ticket in our area that's still worth quite a bit of cash.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a store in Reading.

Paulino's Deli & Grocery will receive a $5,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

Officials say the winner is not yet known.

The Pa. Lottery said online players will have money deposited in their account. Players with physical tickets are encouraged to sign them right away.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on New Year's Day after someone bought a ticket in Michigan worth $842.4 million.