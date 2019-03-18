Philadelphia Parking Authority signs, payment kiosks vandalized; suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for at least two suspects after Philadelphia Parking Authority signs and payment kiosks were vandalized.The first incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 10.According to police, an unknown male was seen spray painting several PPA signs, and using spray foam on several PPA payment kiosks.The incidents occurred in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of South Street, the 600 block of South 5th Street and the 600 block of East Passyunk Avenue.On February 23, police say two men were captured on video spray-painting Parking Authority signs around 6:15 a.m.Several PPA kiosks were vandalized with spray foam as well, police said.The incidents occurred in the 200 block of South Street, the 300 and 400 blocks of Bainbridge Street and the 600 block of East Passyunk Avenue.Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.