Philadelphia Parking Authority signs, payment kiosks vandalized; suspects sought

EMBED <>More Videos

Suspects sought for vandalism of PPA signs. Watch this video released by Philadelphia police on March 18, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for at least two suspects after Philadelphia Parking Authority signs and payment kiosks were vandalized.

The first incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on February 10.

According to police, an unknown male was seen spray painting several PPA signs, and using spray foam on several PPA payment kiosks.

The incidents occurred in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of South Street, the 600 block of South 5th Street and the 600 block of East Passyunk Avenue.

On February 23, police say two men were captured on video spray-painting Parking Authority signs around 6:15 a.m.

Several PPA kiosks were vandalized with spray foam as well, police said.

The incidents occurred in the 200 block of South Street, the 300 and 400 blocks of Bainbridge Street and the 600 block of East Passyunk Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsvandalism
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Pediatrician gets at least 79 years for assaulting patients
N.J. man pleads not guilty to murdering brother and his family
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
N.J. sting operation busts alleged 'ghost gun' ring
Sex offender among those cited for illegal door-to-door solicitation
Body of pregnant woman pulled from Lehigh Canal
Santana smashed TV to stop Phillies from playing Fortnite
Show More
Inside the last Blockbuster Video on Earth
$1M Powerball ticket sold at ShopRite in Roxborough
23-year-old man gunned down outside of Logan home
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Chilly Today
More TOP STORIES News