Nurses' group makes new call for PPE donations, funds

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) -- The need for more Personal Protection Equipment or P-P-E remains a top priority, and there are ways people here in our area can help.

A group of nurse scientists across the country has put out a new call for donations of protective gear and funds to buy it.

Since last month, SONSIEL has collected and distributed more than 100-thousand masks, shields, and other items, many of them going to Philadelphia hospitals.

But as even as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, donations have slowed down.

"We have not seen a decline in the requests, or in the urgency or requests. I personally am getting messages on social media asking for supplies of PPE, especially N95 masks," says SONSIEL board member Marion Leary, M.P.H., R.N.

Leary, a Penn nursing professor, says she's getting pleas from families of nurses worried about their loved ones.

The group is now working with the Glo Good Foundation to raise money to buy more gear.

SONSIEL intends to keep the drive going till the pandemic here is over.

