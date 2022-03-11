President Biden in Philadelphia to address Democratic caucus, visit school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11642880" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will revoke "most favored nation" trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Biden arrived in Philadelphia on Friday just a short while after announcing new economic actions against Russia for the war in Ukraine.Speaking from the White House, Biden said the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia, and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.The broad trade shift, which revokes the "most favored nation" status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.Biden then left Washington for Philly, arriving shortly before noon.He was headed for the Hilton Hotel at Penn's Landing to speak at the Democratic Caucus Issues Conference.The last time the caucus met in person like this was in 2019.Now, heading into the midterm elections, they have a series of economic challenges ahead of them including inflation and rising gas prices.Biden is expected to address those issues Friday afternoon.The president will then meet with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at an elementary school to mark the one year anniversary of the American Rescue Plan.