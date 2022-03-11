joe biden

President Biden in Philadelphia to address Democratic caucus, visit school

Biden arrived in Philadelphia just a short while after announcing new economic actions against Russia.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden in Philly to address Democratic caucus, visit school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Biden arrived in Philadelphia on Friday just a short while after announcing new economic actions against Russia for the war in Ukraine.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said the U.S. will dramatically downgrade its trade status with Russia, and also ban imports of Russian seafood, alcohol and diamonds.

The broad trade shift, which revokes the "most favored nation" status for Russia, is being taken in coordination with the European Union and Group of Seven countries.

Biden then left Washington for Philly, arriving shortly before noon.

EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will revoke "most favored nation" trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.



He was headed for the Hilton Hotel at Penn's Landing to speak at the Democratic Caucus Issues Conference.

The last time the caucus met in person like this was in 2019.

Now, heading into the midterm elections, they have a series of economic challenges ahead of them including inflation and rising gas prices.

Biden is expected to address those issues Friday afternoon.

The president will then meet with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney at an elementary school to mark the one year anniversary of the American Rescue Plan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiarussiaukrainedemocratsjoe biden
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
Senate gives final approval to Ukraine aid, huge budget bill
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
'Don't Say Gay' bill passed by Florida legislature, heads to DeSantis
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6" of snow possible on Saturday
Late-night shooting results in Philly's 100th homicide of 2022
US slashes Russia trade status, bans alcohol and seafood
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
Couple charged with trespassing for spending night inside Target store
Mother, child injured in 'suspicious' house fire: Officials
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Show More
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
Modern French or delicious dim sum? Check out these women-owned spots
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail: 'I am not suicidal!'
Durant, Nets rout 76ers in Simmons' return to Philadelphia
4-month trial in lawsuit over Pa. public school funding wraps
More TOP STORIES News