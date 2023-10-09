WATCH LIVE

President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Friday to discuss 'Bidenomics' agenda

Monday, October 9, 2023 10:22PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Philadelphia on Friday to discuss his Bidenomics agenda.

"The president will discuss how his Bidenomics agenda is creating good-paying union jobs, investing in infrastructure, accelerating the transition to a clean energy future, and combatting the climate crisis," the White House said in a news release.

Further details on the visit were not released Monday.

Watch out for temporary road closures around the city for the president's motorcade on Friday.

