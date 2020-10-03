In new video, Trump says 'I feel much better now' after hospitalization for COVID-19

Trump said he "wasn't feeling so well" when he first checked into Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday.
Sources are reporting the president was administered oxygen at the White House before he was transported to the hospital.
"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now," Trump said in the video. "We're working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again."
Trump said he was given the option of remaining at the White House in isolation at the residence, but made the decision to go to the hospital.
"I think I'll be back soon. I look forward to finishing the campaign the way it was started and the way we've been doing."
"But this was something that happened and it's happened to millions of people all over the world. And I'm fighting for them. Not just in the U.S. I'm fighting for them all over the world."
"We're gonna beat this coronavirus or whatever you want to call it. And we're gonna beat it soundly."
Trump disclosed late Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump had been diagnosed with COVID-19. That announcement followed the disclosure by top advisor Hope Hicks that she had tested positive for the virus. Since then a number of notable officials in the White House and political figures have announced a positive test for the virus.
