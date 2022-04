President Biden appoints Dr. Ala Stanford as DHHS regional director

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Joseph Biden has appointed Dr. Ala Stanford as a regional director for the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the White House announced Tuesday.In her new role, Stanford will lead the Region III, which serves Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C.Stanford created the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium in April 2020 to help people of color in Philadelphia and its surrounding communities that were disproportionately impacted during the height of the pandemic.In November of 2021, she opened ASHE to provide preventative medicine in a neighborhood with poor health outcomes and low life expectancy."She is a perfect example of how a community member can stand up and lead during a time of crisis...," said U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.