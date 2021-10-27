health

Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity opens in North Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Her name has been synonymous with the fight for equal care and treatment, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Dr. Ala Stanford cut the ribbon on her brand new health center in North Philadelphia.

She's been on the front lines with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, so this was an emotional moment and a tremendous victory for the team.

The Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity is at the corner of 20th Street & Dr. Ala Stanford Way and the goal is to offer equal healthcare to all, right in their own neighborhood.

"So now, when folks come out of church and bible study and need a doctor, they have a place to go," Stanford said, holding back tears. "When the people from project homes need a place to go, they can come here and get expert care. We will offer the same care they would get if they traveled several buses to go somewhere else."

From well checks to pediatrics, OB/GYN services, men's health, behavioral health, labs, and more, it will all be available under one roof.

They will also see and treat everyone, regardless of health insurance.

The center hired doctors, nurses, EMTs and even paid for workers to go back to school to get the medical degrees they need to work there.

The Dr. Ala Stanford Center for Health Equity will begin scheduling patients during the first week of November.
