localish

Silver Lake man's passion for pretzels turns into small business

EMBED <>More Videos

Man's passion for pretzels turns into small business

LOS ANGELES -- During the pandemic, Jesse Reyes found a way to turn his passion for pretzels into a business. He started Chuy's Pretzels, from his home in the Silver Lake.

"When the pandemic hit, I was ineligible for unemployment," said Reyes.

He was in between jobs and like most people, too scared to leave his home. But he always had a passion for pretzel making.

He saw others selling baked goods on Facebook, Nextdoor and Offer Up. So, he decided to give it a try.

"I took it to Instagram and just kind of played around with hashtags. And from there, it just kind of took off," he said.

Customers order online, and Reyes delivers them the next day.

The pretzels are LA style vegan soft pretzels. You can choose between plain, salt, fun onion, sesame, everything and cheeze and jalapeno.
You can order here..
Chuy's Pretzels

https://www.instagram.com/chuyspretzels/?hl=en
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
silver lakekabcpretzelsmall businessfoodcommunitylocalish
LOCALISH
Man's passion for pretzels turns into small business
Inside the iconic Hollywood Museum
NJ family's house dreams come true thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Digital ax-throwing range on Long Island hits the bull's-eye for fun
TOP STORIES
Biden says Kabul attackers 'will pay' after 12 troops killed
What to know about Afghanistan's Islamic State after Kabul attack
New images released of what Fairmount Park rapist could look like
Man found dead outside elementary school after rock assault
GOP leaders reject Gov. Wolf's call for mask mandate in Pa. schools
'Made in America' 2021 info: Road closures, COVID precautions, more
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
Show More
Tropical Storm Ida forms with Louisiana landfall favorable
Camden Co. giving third doses to immune suppressed
Philly 10k taking COVID-19 precautions for race this weekend
Central Bucks School Board rejects plan to mandate masks
Naked baby on Nirvana album cover sues band, alleging 'child porn'
More TOP STORIES News