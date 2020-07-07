Chester County pharmacy cited by Attorney General's office for price gouging

PAOLI, Pennsylvania -- A pharmacy in Chester County was cited for price gouging after the Attorney General's office conducted an investigation.The Attorney General's office said Paoli Pharmacy on Lancaster Avenue sold 100 N-95 masks in ziplock bags for as much as $25 per mask.Under the Price Gouging Act, a price increase of more than 20% during a declared state of emergency is considered price gouging.The Pharmacy has to pay $5,300 in civil penalties in addition to restitution of more than $1,900.If you can prove you bought one the masks at the pharmacy, you're asked to file a consumer complaint.