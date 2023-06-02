Record-breaking pride flag, fight for justice kick off Philadelphia Pride Month

Pride Month began in Philadelphia with a celebration, a mission, and one huge symbol of pride.

More than 300 events are happening during Pride Month in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pride Month began in Philadelphia with a celebration, a mission, and one huge symbol of pride.

The history-making moment came with the unveiling of the largest pride flag in Philadelphia. It's likely one of the top five largest pride flags in the country.

It was unveiled along Independence Mall on Friday morning.

READ | Record-breaking 200 ft. long pride flag to be unveiled ahead of Philadelphia's Pride March

"Unique, one of a kind, no better place, or city, or state to have a flag like this," said Jen Nagle, executive vice president of Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation.

But the 200-foot-long banner is more than just a flag.

"It's also really how we see our community. It's big, it's vibrant," said Tyrell Brown, the executive director of the nonprofit organization Galaei.

Galaei focuses on people of color within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Less than a mile away from the large pride flag was the raising of another flag that's smaller, but no less significant, at City Hall.

"Good things happen in Philadelphia, and they happen when we work together," said C.C. Tellez of the group LezRun.

She advocated for equal rights for trans athletes during the flag-raising ceremony on the steps of City Hall. The event stressed the importance of a variety of topics, including anti-trans legislation.

"We're not going anywhere, we're staying right here," said Brown.

The air of urgency to defend LGBTQIA+ rights is partly spurred on by the fact that this year's pride march is hosted by Galeai, which focuses on that community's most marginalized members.

"We're all a complete organization of queer and trans organizers. All nonbinary, Black, and brown," said Brown.

The issue of legislation across the country targeting drag performers is also something that activists spoke out against at Friday's flag-raising.

"I'm a very, very, very proud Black Drag Queen," said Philadelphia drag performer Vinchelle before performing a rendition of Beyonce's "Break My Soul."

More than 300 events are happening during Pride Month in Philadelphia, including the Philadelphia Orchestra's second-annual Free Pride Concert and a celebration happening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts.

SEE ALSO | FYI Philly celebrates PRIDE month around Philadelphia area

Entertainment at Sunday's Pride Festival will be led by Black and brown trans and nonbinary artists, as organized by Galeai's Pride 365 Program.

"We have the most performers we've ever had at a local festival," said Eboni Ali of Galaei.

The big lineup goes along with the big flag and an even bigger mission of pride.

"It's love," said Brown. "That's really the power we have as a community."

The Philadelphia Pride March and Festival are Sunday. The march starts at 10:30 a.m. at 6th and Walnut streets.

The festival runs from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the area centered around 13th and Locust streets.