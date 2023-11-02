WATCH LIVE

Pro-Palestine protest planned for Thursday in Philadelphia

Thursday, November 2, 2023 6:24PM
As the Israel-Hamas conflict wages on, over 9,000 Palestinians have died, and officials are pushing for a cease-fire.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pro-Palestine protest is planned in Center City Philadelphia on Thursday.

The protest's organizers told Action News it may result in civil disobedience and perhaps hundreds of arrests.

The groups said they are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. They describe the demonstration as the biggest in the nation since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

The rally includes two Jewish groups that are demanding a ceasefire, Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now, and the Philly Palestine Coalition.

The group has held other massive demonstrations in Philadelphia marching through Center City, rallying outside City Hall, and protesting at Senator John Fetterman's federal office.

They said that Thursdays will be the largest action yet.

