Tractor-trailer gets stuck under SEPTA railroad overpass on Rt. 420 in Prospect Park

Chopper 6 was over the SEPTA railroad bridge overpass in Prospect Park where police say a tractor trailer that was a little too tall to go underneath

PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A bridge in Delaware County that has trapped countless trucks over the years experienced yet another incident.

Police say a tractor-trailer that was a little too tall to travel under the bridge became stuck around 9 a.m. Friday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at the SEPTA railroad bridge overpass in Prospect Park.

Authorities say Route 420, just south of 13th Avenue, was closed in both directions.

No injuries were reported.