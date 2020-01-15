South Philly Barbacoa extends pop-up fundraiser to help Puerto Rico earthquake victims

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philly Barbacoa, the popular Mexican restaurant at 9th and Ellsworth Street in Philadelphia, has kept their doors open past closing to host a fundraiser for Puerto Rico from 7 p.m. until the food runs out.

Chef Cristina Martinez, who owns the restaurant, was already working with Gusto, a local organization that raises money for Puerto Rico, and San Juan-based chef, Mercedes Grubb, on a pop-up restaurant in Reading Terminal. Grubb flew to the United States for the event, then the earthquake hit.

"I was coming regardless. Chef Cristina and I were going to do a pop-up at Reading Terminal when this earthquake happened last week. We just switched gears right now," Grubb explained.



Puerto Ricans afraid to return to their homes after earthquake

Word spread on social media and every night has been packed on top of Martinez's normal daily hours.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards earthquake relief and they are now extending the fundraiser another day. Wednesday at 7 p.m. will be their last day for the fundraising effort.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaearthquakesocietyu.s. & worldcommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News